Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Southern Funeral Directors
17 Orchard Road
Port Erin, Isle of Man IM9 6AJ
07624 493824
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Veronica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clare Veronica

Obituary Condolences

Richard Clare Veronica Obituary
Richard. Clare Veronica aged 67 years of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Dearly loved wife of David, dear mother of Katie and Chris and a much loved grandmother of Thomas, Abigail and Chloe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 13th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries