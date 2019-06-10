|
Richard. Clare Veronica aged 67 years of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Dearly loved wife of David, dear mother of Katie and Chris and a much loved grandmother of Thomas, Abigail and Chloe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 13th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 10, 2019