Richard Douglas McKnight Obituary
McKNIGHT. Richard Douglas, passed away peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Sunday 23rd June 2019 with his sons Tony, Michael and Paul by his side. Beloved husband of the late Kathy, devoted Dad, loving Grandad to Laura, Andrew, Katie and Sophie, loving brother to Jean, David and the late Kathleen. Funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 12.15pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
