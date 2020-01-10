|
KNIGHT. On Sunday 5th January 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Richard James, aged 91 years of Howe Road, Port St. Mary. Dearly loved husband of Violet and dear father of Gary, Janese and Sarah. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday 15th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent in support of Sepsis Management to Noble's Hospital Education Trust, Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts Management Department, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP. Tel: 01624 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 01624 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020