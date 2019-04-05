|
|
|
Leach, Richard - Chris, Ilona and families would like to thank all those people who attended and helped with the Celebration of Richard's life. Many thanks to everyone for the kind cards, messages and support we have received - they have helped. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Chan, The Podiatry team, and the Wound Clinic at Ramsey for their care of Richard over the years. Thanks also to the Emergency Services who attended Ballacunner.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More