|
|
MAGEE. Richard. Born Douglas Isle of Man 1950. Passed away on 11 May 2019. Beloved husband to Jean and brother to Paulene. Will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 29 May 09:30, at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel. Formal dress not required. Family flowers only, donations to the Oxford Transplant Centre may be left on the day in donation box provided, or online via this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richardmagee2019. Enquiries Warwick Funeralcare (John Taylors, Warwick) 01926 490780
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 24, 2019