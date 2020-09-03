|
GODDARD. On Monday 17th August 2020, suddenly at his home. Richard Paul aged 75 years of Droghadfayle Road, Port Erin. Dearly loved father of Ellan and Shaun and dear grandfather of Alexandra. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 10:45am on Friday 4th September at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be made to SSAFA IOM C/o Karen Angela, Balladane, 7 Castle Mona Avenue, Douglas. IM2 4EA. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
