WILSON. on Wednesday 10th July 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Rita Jean (née Corkish) aged 96 years, formerly of Bradda East. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Ian and Deborah, loved mother-in-law of Jill and Alan and loving grandmother to Andrew, Chris, Sarah and step-grandaughter Heather. A dear sister of the late Douglas, Jack and Mickie. Funeral Service will be held at 12:45pm on Friday 19th July at Ballafesson Methodist Chapel followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Acorn Village, Clacton Road, Mistley, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 2NJ or The Erin Arts Centre, Victoria Square, Port Erin. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019