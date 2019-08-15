Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Jean (Corkish) Wilson

Add a Memory
Rita Jean (Corkish) Wilson Obituary
WILSON. on Wednesday 10th July 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Rita Jean (née Corkish) aged 96 years, formerly of Bradda East. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Ian and Deborah, loved mother-in-law of Jill and Alan and loving grandmother to Andrew, Chris, Sarah and step-grandaughter Heather. A dear sister of the late Douglas, Jack and Mickie. Funeral Service will be held at 12:45pm on Friday 19th July at Ballafesson Methodist Chapel followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Acorn Village, Clacton Road, Mistley, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 2NJ or The Erin Arts Centre, Victoria Square, Port Erin. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.