COLLINS. Rita Mary, on Saturday 31st August 2019, peacefully passed away at Noble's Hospital with family. Much loved mother to Gavin, loved mother-in-law to Kari, loving nan to Owen and loving sister of Mad. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Forever and always in our hearts. R.I.P. A cremation ceremony will be held on Thursday 12th September at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be made to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Eaton Road Liverpool, L12 2AP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019