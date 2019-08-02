|
COWIN. On Wednesday 31st July 2019, peacefully at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel. Rita Mary (formerly of Tromode Park and Cowins Newsagents, Douglas) beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother of Simon, Louise, Andrew and Timothy and a dearly loved granny and great granny. The funeral service will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan at 9.30am on Monday 5th August 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to the Corrin Memorial Home, Derby Road, Peel. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel: 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019