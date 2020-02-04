Home

Christian. On Tuesday the 28th of January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Robert Albert (Bob) aged 88 years of Conister Road, Willaston. Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathy, dearest father of Linda, Pat, Robert and the late Jim. Loved grandfather of William, Katherine, Michelle, James, Andrew and Kevin. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas on Tuesday the 4th of February at 1.30pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust, Care of Noble's Hospital Management Department, The Strang, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors, Ltd Tel 673328.
