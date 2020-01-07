|
Watterson. On 22nd December 2019 unexpectedly, at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool surrounded by his family. Robert Allan "Allan", aged 85 years of The Braaid. Beloved husband of the late Pat, loving and dearly loved dad to Jill, Carole, Neil, Graham and Mark and cherished grandad of Jamie, Matthew, Megan and Amy. Funeral service will be held at Ballagarey Chapel, St Marks on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Ballagarey Chapel C/o Mr S. Young, Fo Cronk, St Marks, IM9 3AH, or The Christie Charity, 2-4 Candleford Road, Withington, Manchester, M20 3JH. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020