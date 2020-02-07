|
|
|
Watterson. The family of Robert Allan Watterson (Allan) would like to thank the many people who attended Allan's funeral and those who sent cards and kind messages of condolence following their sad loss. Many thanks to the Rev Chris Belfield for the lovely sincere service, Gareth for being the organist, Fran for the beautiful flowers, Richard for delivering the eulogy and Stacie for the wonderful solo. Thanks to all those who generously gave up their time to prepare the buffet and helped on the day. Thank you to Eric Faragher and his staff for their sympathetic handling of the arrangements. And a heartfelt thank you to everyone who cared so much for Allan, especially over the last few years, Christies Hospital, Noble's Hospital, Palatine Group Practice and Community Nursing. Finally thank you anyone who has kindly made generous donations to either Christies Hospital or St Marks Chapel.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020