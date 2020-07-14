Home

Corran. On Friday the 10th of June 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Robert Anthony (Bob) aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Olsa, dearest father of Margaret, Angela, Gail and Jayne. A loving grandad and great grandad. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 17th of July at 10.45am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the RLNI Douglas Branch, care of Mrs M Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020
