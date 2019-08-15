|
Cretney. Peacefully on Thursday 11th April 2019 at his home. Robert Anthony (Tony) aged 76 years of Ballasalla, formerly of Rhencullen. Beloved son of the late Peggy and Robbie, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 11.30 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Ave, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019