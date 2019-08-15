Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Teare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur (Billy) Teare

Add a Memory
Robert Arthur (Billy) Teare Obituary
Teare. On Sunday the 14th of July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Robert Arthur (Billy) aged 80 years of Glen House, Glen Road, Ballaugh. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Carol, Philip and the late Bobby. Loved grandad of Freddie and Theo, dear brother of Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 24th of July at 10.00am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Help for Heroes, 14 Parkers Close, Downton, Sailisbury, SP5 3RB. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.