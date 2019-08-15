|
Teare. On Sunday the 14th of July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Robert Arthur (Billy) aged 80 years of Glen House, Glen Road, Ballaugh. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Carol, Philip and the late Bobby. Loved grandad of Freddie and Theo, dear brother of Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 24th of July at 10.00am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Help for Heroes, 14 Parkers Close, Downton, Sailisbury, SP5 3RB. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019