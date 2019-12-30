|
|
Chinn. On Sunday the 22nd of December 2019 peacefully at Southlands Hospice, with his family after an illness bravely borne with dignity. Robert (Paul) aged 65 years of Eyreton Park Crosby. Dearest father of Ryan and Marc, dearest brother of Malcolm, Sarah and twin sister Marian also the late Michael. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially Philip. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 3rd of January at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP and also to Cancer Research Uk PO BOX 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019