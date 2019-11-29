|
Griffiths. Peacefully on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Robert Clive, aged 67 years of Cronk Ould, Ballaugh. Loving husband of Diane, loving father of Kevin and Sharon, father-in-law of Sarah and Gordy. Much loved brother of Chris, brother-in-law of Janet, Stuart and Kathryn. Grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 23rd November at 11am at Jurby Parish Church, followed by interment at Jurby Churchyard. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers to 'Cancer Research'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019