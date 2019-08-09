|
Christian. Robert David (Bobby). Rosie, Linda, Robert, Scott and Stephen wish to thank everyone for their support and kindness following the sad loss of Bobby. The many cards, flowers and messages of support were very kind and of great comfort to the entire family at a very difficult time. Thank you also to Brian at Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for his compassionate support and guidance with the arrangements and to the many people who attended the celebration of Bobby's life. Special thanks to Father Devine for conducting the service exactly as we know Bobby wanted it to be. Thank you so much to the medical teams involved in caring for Bobby including Dr Garvey and Palatine staff, Wards 9 and 6 and the A&E teams at Noble's, District Nurses, Hospice Nurses, Ambulance staff and Edwin Kinrade - the care, professionalism and kindness shown was truly wonderful and ensured a proud man maintained his dignity whilst he was very poorly and was able to be cared for at home with his family around him. Finally thank you to everyone for donations to Hospice Isle of Man in memory of Bobby.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019