|
|
CHRISTIAN. Robert David (Bobby), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday 24th June 2019. Devoted husband of Rosie and dad to Linda, Robert, Scott and Stephen. A very special Grandad to Conor, Olivia, Libbie, Aimee, Ronan, Alice, Imogen and little Ozzy. A dear father in law, brother, brother in law and uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A service to celebrate the life of Bobby will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. Colourful clothing welcome. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019