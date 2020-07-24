Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Derek (Bob) Talbot

Add a Memory
Robert Derek (Bob) Talbot Obituary
TALBOT. On Wednesday 22nd July 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Robert Derek (Bob) aged 91 years of Hunters Moon, Ballastrooan, Colby. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, dear father of Andy, loved father-in-law of Hilary, loving grandfather of Simon and Kirsty and a much loved great-grandfather of Holly and Louis. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 1:15pm on Friday 31st July at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to The Noble's Hospital Patients' Comfort Trust C/o Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts Management Department, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -