TALBOT. On Wednesday 22nd July 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Robert Derek (Bob) aged 91 years of Hunters Moon, Ballastrooan, Colby. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, dear father of Andy, loved father-in-law of Hilary, loving grandfather of Simon and Kirsty and a much loved great-grandfather of Holly and Louis. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 1:15pm on Friday 31st July at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to The Noble's Hospital Patients' Comfort Trust C/o Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts Management Department, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020