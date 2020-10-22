|
|
CHRISTIAN. On Monday 19th October 2020, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Robert Edward (Bobby) aged 79 years formerly of Quine's Corner in Douglas. Dearly loved dad of Amanda and Stephen, much loved grandad of Christopher, Samara, Dale, Danika and Jamie, great grandad of Casey-Lee, Amaya and Luella, dear brother of Norman, Enid, Derek and the late George and Betty, a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 27th October at St Matthew's Church in Douglas followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Manx Stroke Foundation, c/o The Treasurer, 6, Glen Park, Douglas, IM2 6HN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020