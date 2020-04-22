|
|
Collister. Robert Ernest (Rob), sailed off into the sunset on Friday 17th April 2020. A much loved and loving husband of Dot, he will be missed very much by his daughters Julie and Christine, son in laws Robin and Richard, grandchildren Jody, Sharron, Beccy, Duncan and George and all his five great grandchildren who loved him very much. The family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped care for Rob over the last 3 years. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1pm on Tuesday 28th April 2020, for immediate family only due to the current circumstances. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to a charity of your choice in Rob's memory. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 22, 2020