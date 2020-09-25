Home

DELANEY. On Friday 18th September 2020, peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home surrounded by his family, Robert George (Bob). Beloved husband of Lynn, cherished dad of Angela, Kerry, Richard and Maria, devoted grandad of Lauren, Abigail, Jake, Dylan, Joseph and Mia, a dear brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 1st October at St Mary's Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Rebecca House, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
