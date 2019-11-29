|
Hirst. Robert (Rob) aged 59 years of Port St Mary, suddenly on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Alison, much loved father of Lauren and Robert, treasured son of Maureen and the late Bob, dear brother of Tina and the late Lisa, uncle of Hayley, Thomas, William, Amy, Keira, Jake and Lara. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 22nd November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
