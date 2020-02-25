|
KELLY. On Tuesday 18th February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Robert James "Jimmy" B.E.M., (former Police Traffic Inspector), beloved husband of the late Margie and partner of Cathie, much loved father of Ali, Rosie and Ginny and a dearly loved grandfather. Funeral service will take place at St Ninians Church, Douglas at 10.30am on Friday 28th February, followed by a private cremation. Strictly no flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The RNLI, C/o Mrs M E Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020