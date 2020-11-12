|
|
Moore. On Wednesday the 4th of November 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital with his family at his side. Robert John (Bobby) aged 83 years of Quines Close Ballasalla. A proud seafaring Manxman, dear brother to Kay and the late Ambrose, Eric and Paddy. Loved father to Thelma, Rachael, Bernadette and Tom. Grandfather to Jemma, Leanne, Ryan, Craig, Mark, Ellie, Daniel and the late James. Great grandfather to lily, Summer, Ronnie, Bonnie, Bailee-Mai, AJ and Riley, Godfather to Emily. A loyal and true friend to many, especially his life long friend Jimmy. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 18th of November at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Please wear bright clothes. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the RNLI Douglas Branch, The Life Boat Station, South Quay, Douglas or to the Fisherman's Mission, The Heritage Centre, Mill Road, Peel, Isle of Man. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2020