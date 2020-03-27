Home

Western. Peacefully on Sunday 22nd March 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Robert John (Bob) aged 65 years of Peel. Loving husband to Lauraine, much loved dad to Wes and Vickie, father in law to Nat, treasured grandad to Lauren and Fynn. He will be sadly missed by family and many friends. Arrangements to follow at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to, Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020
