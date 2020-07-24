|
Kaye. Robert Juan aged 82 years of Braddan, peacefully on Thursday 16th July 2020 at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas. Dearly loved dad of Tina and Aly and father in law of Mike and Mark. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 30th July 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Care In Mann, C/o Mrs D.A Collister, Garey Bane, Ballagawne Road, Colby, IM9 4AX. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020