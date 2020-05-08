|
Halsall. On Wednesday the 29th of April 2020 at his home. Robert Kenneth (Ken) aged 96 years of Marathon Avenue, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Grace, dearest father of Martin and the late Graham. A private funeral service will be held due to the present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Douglas, IM3 3AP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020