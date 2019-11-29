Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Maughold Parish Church
Resources
Robert Malcolm Cleator Obituary
CLEATOR. Peacefully on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Robert Malcolm (Mal) aged 72 years of Maughold. Loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Nicola and Pam, father-in-law of David and Mark and beloved grandad of Aaron, Abigail and Lucy. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 28 November at 11am at Maughold Parish Church, followed by interment at Maughold. Casual attire acceptable. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Manx Wildlife Trust or Manx Wild Bird Aid. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
