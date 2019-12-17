|
CLEATOR. Robert Malcolm (Mal). Margaret, Nicola, Pamela and families wish to thank all those who sent cards and messages of condolence at their recent loss. They did help. We also wish to thank everyone who contributed in any way to the unique funeral service so ably led by Rev Brian Evans-Smith, to Abigail for her poem, Pam and Pip for their eulogies, Sarah for her reading, the choir, the pall bearers and all those who attended. Thank you to all the ladies who helped or contributed to the refreshments following the service. Thank you to Tim for his untold patience and advice and the help from all the staff at Corkhill & Callow. We also wish to thank those who cared for Malcolm during his illness during the last year. He received nothing but professional care and attention from ambulance staff, the staff in Accident and Emergency Department, on wards 6,8 and 9 and his final few days in Coronary Care, also the nurses from the diabetic clinic. Thank you to Dr Needham for her care, patience and understanding during the last few years.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019