Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:45
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cubbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Martin Cubbon


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert Martin Cubbon Obituary
Cubbon. Robert Martin. 2.11.31 - 6.1.20. Died on Monday 6th of January surrounded by family and very much at peace. An 88 year old Manxman straight out of Central Casting, stoic, selfless and very un-assuming. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 17th of January at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 3AP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -