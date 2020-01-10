|
Cubbon. Robert Martin. 2.11.31 - 6.1.20. Died on Monday 6th of January surrounded by family and very much at peace. An 88 year old Manxman straight out of Central Casting, stoic, selfless and very un-assuming. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 17th of January at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 3AP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020