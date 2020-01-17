|
|
CAIN, Robert Michael. Born 17 February 1940 - Died 12 January 2020. Unexpectedly at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario. Rob was born in Douglas, Isle of Man to his mother Jenny Elizabeth McIlhatton of Ballymoney, Northern Ireland and his father William Arthur Cain of Douglas, Isle of Man. Rob served a 5 year apprenticeship at Davies Charlton Eng. Co. on the Isle of Man and later for Dowty Engineering of Ajax, Ontario. Rob met his beloved wife Gail Hunt though work at Davies Charlton Ltd and they married at Braddan Church in 1962. The family later emigrated to Canada in 1982. Rob is survived by his wife Gail and his children - Rob (Carmen), Ian, Toni (John) and Shaun (Christine). He is predeceased by his son Garry (Janet). His grandchildren - Afton (Rich), Kevin C (Kristen), Meagan, Rachael, Jared, Lily, Kevin B, Stephan (Laura), Emilie, Tina and Shannon. His great grandchildren - Scarlett, Coulson, Carson, Avery, Angela, Tristan and Izack. Visitation will be held Saturday January 18th 10 - 11am. Funeral Service 11am and light refreshments at 12 noon to 1pm. All will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint, 119 Church Street, Ajax, Ontario. The family wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. May god bless you all, from the Cain family x
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020