Goldie. Robert Michael (Mike) aged 85 years of Castletown, peacefully on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Grace, dearly loved father of Steven, Brian, Paula and Kevin, dear father in law of Julie, Neil and Sarah and a much loved grandfather of Thomas, Lindsey, Michael, Alex, Lizzie, Cameron and great grandfather of Edie, Seb, Theo and Lily. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 16th January 2020, no mourning clothes please. The family would like to invite anyone who cannot make the service to join them after at the Station Hotel, Port Erin, to share memories of Mike. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Society (Isle of Man), Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020