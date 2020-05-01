|
Roney. Peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020 at the Castle View, Nursing Home, Peel. Robert Michael (Mike) aged 78 years of The Links Peel. Beloved husband to Joan, loving father to Andrew, Stephen and Jonathan, father in law to Pooneh, Philippa and Tara, treasured grandfather to Caitlin and Joshie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice IOM, Strang Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020