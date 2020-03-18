|
WHITE. Robert Michael (Chalkie) after a long illness, bravely borne with humour, beloved treasured husband of Jeanette, loving father of Lisa and loving and much loved grandpa to Samuel, a proud and true Manxman. Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday, 19 March 2020 at 2pm at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice IOM, Braddan or Myeloma UK, 22 Logie Mill, Edinburgh, EH7 4HG. All enquiries to John Boyde Funeral Services, Tel: 861794/494399.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020