Robert Patrick (Pat) Goodby

Robert Patrick (Pat) Goodby Obituary
GOODBY. (Pat) Robert Patrick, On Thursday 9th January 2020 peacefully in his sleep at Noble's Hospital, with his family by his side. Pat was the treasured husband of Babs, proud dad of Rebecca, Carolyn, Patrick and Hannah, wonderful grandad of Daisy, Molly and William, father in law of Phil, Akkie, Amy and Andrew and a dear brother to Mike, Brian, Sally, Peter, Chris, Paul, Jenny and the late Maureen. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 1.15pm at St. Peters Church, Onchan on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
