Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sidney (Bob) Hill

Add a Memory
Robert Sidney (Bob) Hill Obituary
HILL. On Saturday 7th September 2019 at Shenn Valley Care Home, Douglas, Robert Sidney "Bob", formerly of Reayrt Carnane, Tromode, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 25th September. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Shenn Valley Residents Comforts Fund, 30 Hutchinson Square, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.