HILL. On Saturday 7th September 2019 at Shenn Valley Care Home, Douglas, Robert Sidney "Bob", formerly of Reayrt Carnane, Tromode, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 25th September. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Shenn Valley Residents Comforts Fund, 30 Hutchinson Square, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2019