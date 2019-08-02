|
|
|
Teare. Robert (Billy). Margaret, Carol, Phil, Freddie and Theo would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words and thoughts during this sad time. The cards were lovely, the flowers beautiful and the cakes delicious. Our thanks to the doctors and the staff in ward 8 for the dignity and care they showed during Billy's last days. Thanks to Marianne for the beautiful floral tributes and for everything else she did with kindness. Our thanks to Adrian of A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors for the caring and sympathetic way in which he conducted the funeral arrangements and looked after us all. Thanks to Revd. Iaen Skidmore for the wonderful service of celebration of Billy's life. And finally thanks to Jean and Marshall for their friendship, love and support shown to Billy and the rest of us over many years. Our thanks to you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019