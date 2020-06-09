|
|
Thompson. Robert (Bob) aged 89 years of Anagh Coar died peacefully on Sunday 7th June 2020 at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Barbara, dear father of Carmel and Elaine, father-in-law to Gary and Gaz, loving grandad of Stephanie and Daniel and great grandad of Jessica and Isla. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020