THOMPSON. Robert - Bob's family would like to thank a few people. Firstly Adrian Duggan & Sons funeral directors for their support and kindness, Mariannes Flowers for the beautiful displays she did, the Reverend Canon John Caldwell for his lovely service at the Crematorium, Elder Grange Nurses for looking after Bob during his short time there and last but no means least we would like to thank with all our hearts Aileen Sharp senior sister from the Hospice for all her help and kindness during Bob's battle with Cancer.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020