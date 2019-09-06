|
|
NIXON. (ROY) Robert West, passed away on Thursday 29th August 2019. Beloved and adored husband of Joan, much loved brother of Suzanne and Catherine, loving stepdad of Adrian and Peter, adored uncle of Terri, Katie, Toni and Casey, proud step grandad of Oscar and Isaac, loving stepfather in law of George. A friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 13th September 2019. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to RNLI, C/o Mrs Mary Corran, 4, Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019