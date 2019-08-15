|
|
EDGHILL. On Monday 22nd April 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Robert Wilfred (Bob) aged 78 years of Seaview Hotel, Empress Drive in Douglas. Beloved husband of Linda, dearly loved dad of Peter, Lorraine, Helen and Susy, father in law to Johnny, Paddy, Lenny and Karina, loving Grandy to Luci, Ethan, Katriella, Grace, Hannah, Lenny, Leyla, Amelia, Charlie and Mira, much loved brother of Noel and the late Richard and Sylvia, a dear brother in law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service took place on Monday 29th April. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019