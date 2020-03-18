|
RILEY. On Saturday 14th March 2020, peacefully at Hospice after a short illness, Robert William (Bob) aged 62 years of Westbourne Drive in Douglas. Beloved husband of Lorraine, devoted dad of Gemma and Danielle, loving grandad of Callum and Emilie, dear son in law of Brenda, father in law of Sam and Chris, a much loved brother of Sandra, Alan, Kevin and the late Stephen. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Bob's life will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 25th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Home, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020