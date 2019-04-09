Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Wragg

Obituary Condolences

Robert (Bob) Wragg Obituary
WRAGG. On Wednesday 3rd April 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home Rencell Hill, Laxey, Robert "Bob" beloved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Lucy, Sarah and Gary and a dearly loved "pops" of Jed, Mal and Afra. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.