WRAGG. On Wednesday 3rd April 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home Rencell Hill, Laxey, Robert "Bob" beloved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Lucy, Sarah and Gary and a dearly loved "pops" of Jed, Mal and Afra. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019