Mackenzie. Robin Hugh aged 68 years of Derbyhaven, peacefully on Thursday 28th November 2019 at home after a short illness surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Helyn, dear father of Hugo, Alasdair and Rupert, loved father in law and a much loved grandad of Thomas, Orryn, Henry and Matilda. Funeral Service will be held at Malew Parish Church at 2pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019