Gell. Rodger Charles, age 74 years, of Ramsey. Peacefully on Sunday 23rd August 2020, at Noble's Hospital after a long courageous and determined battle with Parkinson's. Adored husband and best friend of Shirley, wonderful dad to Nicola and David, loved father in law of Dan and much loved grandad to Casey and Harry, beloved brother of Alan and his wife Janice, uncle to Suzanne, Matthew and Adam. Former manager of the Isle of Man Bank. He will be missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday 4th September at St Pauls Church, Ramsey, followed by a private cremation for family and close friends at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired to 'Parkinson's Disease Society IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dales street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020