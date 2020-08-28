Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Gell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Charles Gell

Add a Memory
Rodger Charles Gell Obituary
Gell. Rodger Charles, age 74 years, of Ramsey. Peacefully on Sunday 23rd August 2020, at Noble's Hospital after a long courageous and determined battle with Parkinson's. Adored husband and best friend of Shirley, wonderful dad to Nicola and David, loved father in law of Dan and much loved grandad to Casey and Harry, beloved brother of Alan and his wife Janice, uncle to Suzanne, Matthew and Adam. Former manager of the Isle of Man Bank. He will be missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday 4th September at St Pauls Church, Ramsey, followed by a private cremation for family and close friends at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired to 'Parkinson's Disease Society IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dales street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -