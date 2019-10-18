|
KENNAUGH. Rodney Charles aged 66 years, peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Monday 30th September after a short illness, bravely borne. Much loved brother to Avril and David, and brother- in- law to Andrew and Anne, uncle to Faith, John, Rebecca and Pippa. Loving partner and friend to Dorothy. Good friend to Andreas and Alcivanc. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at 2.45pm on Thursday 24th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be sent to 'The Henry Bloom Noble Trust' c/o Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, IM1 3LY. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019