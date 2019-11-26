|
WATTERSON. Roger Lee. Gwen, Lee, Ewan, Kelly and families wish to thank everyone for their letters, cards, kindness, help and sincere messages of condolence shown following Roger's recent passing. Our heartfelt thanks does not seem enough. Roger would be humbled by the overwhelming response. A memorable Service was held at St.Ninian's Church by Revd John Coldwell with musical accompaniment by the Manx Jazz Aces. The informative eulogy was provided by Doug Sandle, James Davies and Kelly Watterson. Thank you to Keith, Anne and staff for the delicious warm refreshments provided afterwards at the Mannin Hotel. The tributes from Roger's colleagues at Manx Radio left us in no doubt that you held him in high regard. The total figure collected in lieu of flowers was £1305.90. This has been donated to Manx Cancers Support Group to help purchase equipment for our Island men with prostate cancer. Thank you Kingswood Funeral Home for your guidance at this sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019