Roger (Quayley) Quayle

Roger (Quayley) Quayle Obituary
QUAYLE. On Thursday 28th November suddenly at his home, Alberta Drive, Onchan, Roger "Quayley", beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved father of Sharon and Viv and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019
